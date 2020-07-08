SHELL LAKE– The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 631 will give free airplane rides for young people ages 8 through 17 at the Shell Lake Airport from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 (weather permitting).
“This is a great opportunity for young people to experience the wonders of flight,” the chapter said.
A parent or guardian must accompany the individual in order to sign a permission form.
Due to Covid-19, pre-registration online is required at youngeaglesday.org/?1236. Temperatures will be taken; masks and social distancing will be required.
