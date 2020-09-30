National 4-H week is celebrated during the first full week in October as a kick-off to the new 4-H year.
This year, 4-H programs in Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Barron, and Rusk counties are sharing a Project Showcase from Sunday through Saturday, Oct. 4-10. During that time youths and families can “try on” 4-H projects. They do not have to be enrolled in 4-H!
The top five project areas in the local area will be featured. That includes hands-on and virtual events and activities in photography, livestock, woodworking/arts, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math), and leadership.
Registration is at bit.ly/area2showcase or on each county Extension website.
Essential Elements: Using 4-H in Real Life
Sunday, Oct. 4, 7 to 8:15 p.m. via Zoom – In 4-H, the critical components of a successful learning experience are a sense of Mastery, Generosity, Independence, and Belonging. Not only do they make for a successful learning experience but they are also a big part of everyday life of a 4-Her.
This session will teach how to apply the essential elements.
Recommended ages: Middle school through adults.
Photography
All week: Photography Tips, Tricks and Sharing Your Work – Kick off Monday, Oct. 5 7-8 p.m. via Zoom. In this action-packed photo scavenger hunt, youths can put their photography skills to the test. Each challenge will require youths to take photos using a different set of skills related to photography.
Whether they know nothing or they know everything, they can join in the fun by entering as an individual or with a group of up to three people (only one photo per category will be entered).
Youths 13 and under must sign up with a parent on their team (parents do not need to take photos, they just need to sign up for the App and enter the photos). Register early to receive valuable information about accessing the game on the app. Free.
Recommended Ages: all.
4-H Town Hall
Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Learn about current and exciting new events and happenings in Wisconsin 4-H. The new Wisconsin 4-H Movement will be introduced with a fun challenge taking place during the month of October.
Recommended ages: adults and volunteers.
String Art
Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Fee for supplies and shipping (or can be picked up to waive shipping costs). Participants will learn a new art technique and create a masterpiece they can enter in a 4-H Cultural Arts Fest, county fair or give as a gift. This session involves pounding nails into a piece of wood using a pattern then stringing yarn, hemp, or string to connect the nails and create a 4-H clover design. Limited to 50 participants. Zoom not required.
Recommended ages: all.
STEM Building Challenge
Thursday, Oct. 8, at 5 p.m. via Zoom. In this challenge, participants will be asked to use items from home to complete a task. Here is the surprise though: All participants will receive a top secret envelope with the details. Participants will have the opportunity to share their product at a live Zoom. Recommended ages: all.
Livestock
Thursday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. In this session Bernie O’Rourke, Extension’s livestock specialist will talk about the basics of each livestock species, which include beef, goats, sheep, and swine.
This will be a great opportunity to learn about the species and how to own and care for a livestock animal.
This session also will offer an opportunity for youths to expand and share the knowledge they already have about livestock and give them a chance to ask questions.
Recommended ages: third grade and up.
Service Saturday
Every day, 4‑Hers pledge their hands to larger service. And every day, 4‑Hers are rolling up their sleeves and putting that part of the pledge into action – leading positive change that empowers their peers and their communities. Do something for others following social distancing guidelines and submit a picture of the activity.
Ideas of service projects include: writing a letter to someone in a nursing home telling them about National 4-H Week and what you participated in, submitting pictures or a story to the newspaper about your 4-H experience this week, cleaning something outside such as Adopt-a-Highway, raking leaves for an elderly neighbor, carving a pumpkin that will make someone smile, making a treat and door dropping it to someone you can’t hang out with right now.
Information
For information: University of Wisconsin–Extension - 4-H educator – Washburn County: Anna DeMers (anna.demers@wisc.edu); Burnett County: Beth Rank (beth.rank@wisc.edu); Barron County: Sara Waldron (sara.waldron@wisc.edu); Sawyer County: Sky Holt (sky.holt@wisc.edu); or Rusk County: Breanne Meyer (breanne.meyer@wisc.edu).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.