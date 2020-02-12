SPOONER– Arts in Hand Gallery has initiated a winter-into-spring showing of student art.
Gabrielle Schroeder and Spence Hoellen, Spooner High School seniors, will be the debut artists, with their works hung at the gallery now into April. Some of the pieces are for sale.
A reception for the artists will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Art from Shell Lake Schools will be featured next, and works from other schools’ students will be shown in future years from January through April. The featured artists are selected by the schools’ art departments.
Gabrielle has been painting and drawing for as long as she can remember. Also a singer and an actor, she is in the high school musical this year.
She said she is looking forward to sharing her art with the community as part of Arts in Hand.
Spence, who moved to Spooner from Chicago when he was 5, said paintings and drawings he has seen over the years have most influenced his art.
Sandy Maki, Arts in Hands, said the student art showings are a way to reach out to the community and recognize local talent.
Arts in Hand got its start in 1999 as Wisconsin Northwest Heritage Passage with a mission of showcasing “artisan products that are handmade and homegrown” in Northwest Wisconsin, education the public about the creative commuity’s contribution, and promoting growth of that industry.
For 20 years the organization has supported local and emerging artists, said David Haessig of Arts in Hands, and now it has reached out to the schools.
“Who are building our artists,” Maki said.
Hours
During the winter season the gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
