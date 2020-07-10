A juvenile bicyclist died on Thursday, July 9, in an accident versus a vehicle on Green Valley Road, Spooner.
Washburn County dispatch was called at approximately 6:22 p.m. Deputies, Spooner Police Department, Spooner Fire Department, and North Ambulance all responded. The juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The youth was not named in the press release from the sheriff's department, but a GoFundMe fund was set up for him, Hunter Percy, 12, son of Kayla and Ed Percy. Ithe fund was started by Cassie Euler, who said on the GoFundMe page: "My goal here is to help create something that will hopefully help his family with the unexpected loss of their child. Donating or sharing would be greatly appreciated. Thank you so much for helping his family."
The family has placed a cross in Hunter's memory at the site of the accident.
"The accident remains under investigation at this time, said Sheriff Dennis Stuart. "The Sheriff's Department extends their sympathy to the families as they go through this tragic time."
