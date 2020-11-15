The Yellow River Series
The Trinity Lutheran Men’s Group and the Washburn County Lakes and Rivers Association are collecting a series of short stories and interviews about the very special Yellow River as it winds through our region and on to the St. Croix. We invite readers to send us your stories and any interesting information you have about life on the Yellow or its tributaries or about its ecosystems. Let us know what you are doing to enjoy it, to protect it, to learn about it. Send material to Kent Shifferd at kentshifferd@gmail.com and let us all share in this wonderful gift of nature right here in our backyard.
The Yellow River yielded up one of its muskies on a weekend in May of 1969. My younger brother, Gary, had called me a few days earlier and asked if he could bring a couple of his buddies from school to fish. They were all high school juniors and none had ever caught a fish over 4 to 5 pounds.
I said, “C’mon up and we’ll see if we can change that!”
The boys were excited, and I hoped that we could catch a few nice fish. I had my Peterson boat, but we would need another boat or canoe, so when I shared the situation with Dale Compeau, he offered to join us with his Peterson boat as well.
We agreed that we would fish several waters that weekend, starting with the Yellow River. We also agreed that he would take Gary in his boat and I would take the other two, Al Hoff and Wayne Olson, in mine.
Friday night after supper, out came the tackle boxes, and a discussion ensued on which lure was best for each species of fish. Each boy had purchased a new lure at Yellow River Bait and Tackle, operated by Bob and Helen Davenport.
Al and Wayne had selected spoons, while Gary opted for a #5 Mepps spinner with a purple tail. He had read in Outdoor Life magazine that this was the new hot lure for muskies.
He announced, “I ain’t messin’ with northerns or bass. I’m going for the muskies!”
When I said the Mepps is as much a lure for northerns and bass as it is for muskies, he said with all the confidence of a 17-year-old, “We’ll see.”
Saturday morning found us unloading our boats from the cartops and sliding into the Yellow. Dale and Gary led off, while I sagged back a hundred yards or so, with the boys flingin’ hardware into every pool or eddy they could find.
Three people in a Peterson boat is a little tippy, but I assured the boys that it was quite do-able, since Dale Compeau, Don Nelson, and I had fished for an entire week in one just two years before and made it without a spill.
After an hour or so, each boy had caught a small northern or two and a couple of bass.
Then up ahead we heard Gary yell, “I’ve got a dandy on!”
We were now within 50 yards of their boat, so we could watch the action as the 3-foot-long fish knifed into the current seeking deep water.
Gary’s medium-action spinning rod was bent nearly double as he worked the fish.
We could hear, “There he goes!” or “Here he comes!” or, “Where is he now?” as Dale maneuvered the boat and Gary played the fish. It broke water once as Gary shouted, “It’s a musky!”
We could feel the excitement reach our boat, as Dale was poised with the net while Gary tried to ease it from under the boat. As Gary reeled the fish alongside, Dale made an enthusiastic lunge with the net, while the boat began to capsize. All we could see for an eternity was the keel of their boat.
Then, Gary’s rod shot back over his head, with the purple-tailed Mepps flying high in the air. Instant gloom. But, somehow the boat righted itself, half full of water, the two fishermen looking down, the picture of dejection.
Suddenly, there was a cry, “He’s in the boat!” Now more excitement.
“Net him!” Gary hollered. Dale replied, “Got him!”. All of us in our boat were laughing too hard to be of much help at first, but then Wayne and Al climbed out as we got near, and helped drag the half-sunk boat, with Gary’s first-ever musky brooding in the bottom.
We caught a few more fish on the rest of our float, but the show of the day was Gary’s 9-10 pound musky which fell for that purple-tailed Mepps spinner on the Yellow River.
