It is time for WIAA high school wrestlers to compete in their conference tournaments.
This coming weekend, both the Spooner Rails in the Heart O’ North and the Shell Lake Lakers in the Lakeland will see action.
Spooner: The Spooner Rails will wrestle in the HON Conference Tournament at Cameron High School on Saturday, Feb. 8, with wrestling starting at 10 a.m.
Besides Spooner, teams that will wrestle in Cameron will include Cameron, Ashland, Barron, Bloomer-Colfax, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm, Cumberland, Hayward, Ladysmith, Northwestern, St. Croix Falls, and Superior.
Shell Lake: The Lakeland Varsity Conference Tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb 8, at 10 a.m., at Flambeau High School.
Schools wrestling will include Shell Lake, Bruce, Clear Lake, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, Luck/Frederic/Gratsburg/Siren, Turtle Lake/Clayton, Unity, and Flambeau.
