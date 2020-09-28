SPOONER– A World War II veteran who died in the Battle of Tarawa and whose remains were not identified until 2019 will be repatriated to a cemetery in Spooner this week.
Marine Corps Sgt. Duane O. Cole, 23, was born in Spooner to George and Hattie (Phelps) Cole and lived in Barronett for the first seven years of his life before moving to Niles, Michigan, and later joining the Marines and serving in World War II. He will be laid to rest at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Full military honors will be held.
In November 1943, Cole was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the the Gilbert Islands, in an attempt to secure the island.
Over several days of intense fighting at Tarawa, approximately 1,000 Marines and sailors were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded, while the Japanese were virtually annihilated. Cole was killed on the first day of the battle, November 20. His family learned of his death through a telegram on Christmas Eve.
"The following February, one of Duane's buddies from the 3rd Platoon wrote to the family to offer his sympathies and share some of his thoughts on their dear son," Cole's memorial on findagrave.com notes. "He and Duane had been in Company K from San Diego on through Tarawa. He spoke of their 'rough life' on Samoa and their first taste of combat at Guadalcanal, where – in spite being such a very trying time – Duane 'had the faith, courage and dogginess to stick on the job'. As a leader, PFC Voorhees, wrote, Duane 'gave his best for his buddies at anytime, anywhere.' To all who loved Duane, Bob hoped to offer the comfort of knowing that 'he will be there when the roll call is called yonder'.”
Cole's remains reportedly were buried in either Division Cemetery 5 or Central Division Cemetery, later renamed Cemetery 26.
In 1946, the 604th Quartermaster Graves Registration Company centralized all of the American remains found on Tarawa to Lone Palm Cemetery for later repatriation; however, almost half of the known casualties were never found. None of the recovered remains could be associated with Cole, and in October 1949, a Board of Review declared him "non-recoverable."
In 2014, History Flight, a nonprofit organization, located Cemetery 26. Excavations uncovered multiple sets of remains, which were turned over to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).
To identify Cole's remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis along with circumstantial and material evidence, and scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis. His remains were identified on September 3, 2019, and the DPAA announced on February 24, 2020, that he would be going home.
Cole's name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Cole was born in Spooner on March 8, 1920, joining seven brothers and sisters. Later three more siblings joined the family. The family moved to Niles, Michigan in 1937, and he graduated from high school there in 1939.
Shortly after graduation, he got a job at Garden City Fan Company as a spray painter.
On September 4, 1941, he enlisted into the Marine Corps and did his basic training in San Diego. Shortly after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, Private First Class Cole was shipped first to Samoa than to Guadalcanal where he got his first taste of combat. As a result of his leadership during his time in Guadalcanal, Duane was promoted to sergeant.
His next stop was New Zealand for rest and to resupply. During his time in New Zealand, the effects of malaria he had contracted in Guadalcanal were taking its toll. However, Duane did not let it stop him, and he continued to impress his superiors with his leadership. New Zealand is also the place where he met his sweetheart, Muriel, with whom he sent many letters.
Duane then got orders to ship out to Tarawa to take part in the offensive to take control of the island from the Japanese.
Cole's personnel profile can be viewed at https://dpaa.secure.force.com/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt0000000XdjYEAS.
His obituary is at spooneradvocate.com.
