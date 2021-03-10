Joint pain
Maybe it’s arthritis. Or high blood pressure. Or even cancer, depression or COPD. Your doctor told you what to call your condition – but it has been up to you to figure out how to live with it . . . everyday.

More than 80% of older adults in the U.S. have at least one ongoing health condition. That is a lot of people with the same questions you have. But you don’t have to do it alone. Join the next Living Well with Chronic Conditions virtual workshop presented by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Barron, Rusk, and Washburn counties from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, April 5 to May 10 .

The workshops help make living well possible. Decades of research – and thousands of people – have found Living Well lives up to its promise as a program proven to improve health and well-being for people with long-term (chronic) health conditions. Designed especially for adult learners, participants will learn and share with others.

The workshop provides participants with tools to better navigate life’s ups and downs and increase their health knowledge. It is led by two trained facilitators who will help guide the participants over the course of six weekly sessions.

Participants need the ability to connect to WiFi or internet with a computer, tablet or smartphone with a working camera and microphone. Loaner tablet and training is available upon request.

Registration, information

Registration is required by March 19.

For more information or to register: 715.537.6225, alisa.lammers@co.barron.wi.us or adrcconnections.org/registrations.

ADRC

The ADRC of Barron, Rusk and Washburn Counties helps people live independently and improve quality of life.

Free, confidential consultations provide unbiased information about local resources for individuals ages 60 +, adults with disabilities and caregivers.

