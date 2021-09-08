PRAIRIE LAKE TOWNSHIP – A woman was injured when her Amish buggy was struck from behind.
The Barron County Sheriff’s department received a call about the crash at 6:53 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The 21-year-old woman was driving an Amish buggy traveling west on Cty. Hwy. D (8th Avenue) near 21st Street in Prairie Lake Township, Barron County, when the buggy was struck by a Dodge Ram truck, driven by a Rice Lake man, 43, who was also westbound.
The buggy rolled into the ditch, causing non-life threating injuries to the woman, who was transported by Chetek Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Barron. The pickup’s driver was not injured.
“The setting sun was a contributing factor,” said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
The horse ran off and not have been hurt bad or at all, the sheriff said.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with Chetek Fire Department, Chetek Ambulance, Mayo Helicopter, and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.
The sheriff’s department is investigating the crash.
