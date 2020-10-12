A 77-year-old resident of the Fran Mar Apartments building at the corner of Kansas Avenue and Second Street in Hayward was found deceased in her apartment after fire broke out in the apartment Monday evening, Oct. 12.
The City and Town of Hayward fire departments responded to the scene around 8 p.m., along with Sawyer County EMTs and paramedics, city police and Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies.
Sawyer County Coroner John Froemel said an autopsy would be done to determine the cause of death, and the incident is under investigation.
Dense smoke was reported in the hallways from the fire.
Residents of the two-story, 26-unit complex were evacuated until smoke could be cleared from the building. Some residents were escorted to the nearby Hayward Veterans Community Center for temporary shelter.
Another fire and smoke were reported in the building after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, several hours after the first fire. Residents were evacuated again. Smoke was cleared from the building and residents returned to their apartments.
