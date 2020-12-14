MADISON — Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral College votes will go to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
“Now more than ever, our country deserves leaders who will put people first and return kindness, empathy, and compassion back to the White House,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “That’s why today we were proud vote unanimously to assign Wisconsin’s 10 electoral college votes to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.”
Wisconsin’s Electoral College met on Monday, Dec. 14, at the Wisconsin State Capitol to officially assign Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes. On November 30, Evers signed the Certificate of Ascertainment, certifying Wisconsin’s election results and the slate of electors for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
The Electoral College meeting was streamed live on WisconsinEye and can be found on the WisconsinEye website. The Associated Press provided pool photography of the event.
