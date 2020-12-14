The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected the Trump campaign's state lawsuit seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Wisconsin.
The result was significant on a court where conservatives hold a 4-3 majority, which has now handed Trump and his allies four losses in the past two weeks.
The ruling came just hours before Wisconsin's presidential electors were scheduled to meet to officially cast their votes for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Writing for the majority, conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn said Trump lost his right to challenge a variety of absentee voting guidelines handed down by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, some of which had been on the book for a decade.
"Our laws allow the challenge flag to be thrown regarding various aspects of election administration," Hagedorn wrote. "The challenges raised by the Campaign in this case, however, come long after the last play or even the last game; the Campaign is challenging the rulebook adopted before the season began."
In a separate concurring opinion, Hagedorn also dismissed the idea that bad guidance from the state had altered the outcome of the election.
"At the end of the day, nothing in this case casts any legitimate doubt that the people of Wisconsin lawfully chose Vice President Biden and Senator Harris to be the next leaders of our great country," Hagedorn wrote.
Hagedorn's majority opinion was joined by liberal Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky.
Conservative Justices Patience Rogensack, Annette Ziegler, and Rebecca Bradley each dissented, arguing the court should have ruled on the merits of the case rather than dismissing it because of timing.
Trump's lawsuit was an offshoot of the recount his campaign asked for in Dane and Milwaukee counties. Had it succeeded, it would have tossed more than 220,000 absentee ballots cast in those counties, while leaving votes cast in 70 other counties untouched.
Those ballots challenged by the Trump campaign include roughly 170,000 ballots cast by people who voted in person before Election Day.
Trump also wanted to strike about 5,500 ballots where clerks completed a witness' address, which is allowed under Wisconsin Election Commission guidance.
In addition, Trump would have rejected about 17,000 ballots collected at "Democracy in the Park" events sponsored by the city of Madison earlier this year. Republicans raised concerns about those events before they were held but never challenged them in court.
The Trump campaign challenged another 28,000 ballots from voters who said they were "indefinitely confined," which lets them submit an absentee ballot application without providing a copy of a photo ID.
In a separate ruling issued earlier Monday, the entire court ruled it was up to individual voters to decide whether they were indefinitely confined.
