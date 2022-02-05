MADISON - Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Wisconsin Commander Cory Geisler will represent the VFW at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Through the Salute to Service initiative, the NFL and U.S. Automobile Association (USAA) team up with nonprofits and veteran service organizations like the VFW in an effort to honor, empower and connect the nation's service members and their families. USAA, longtime friends of the VFW and the official military sponsor of the NFL, gifted VFW Commander-in-Chief Matthew "Fritz" Mihelcic two tickets to the big game. Mihelcic selected Geisler to attend on his behalf, representing the more than 1.5 million members of the VFW and its auxiliary.
Geisler is a seven-year U.S. Army veteran from Hartland who served in the Iraq War during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was elected as the 2021-22 VFW Department of Wisconsin commander in June.
"I am proud to represent the VFW at the Super Bowl this year," said Geisler. "The NFL tribute to veterans through Salute to Service is a solid connection between athletes and warriors who value our freedoms. It is an honor to be a part of this event representing all VFW members who sacrificed in foreign lands, in the air and at sea to protect our freedom."
Geisler and his wife, Beth, will be guests of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the game. Allen tweeted, "Proud to work with @USAA and @VFWH@ to honor @USArmy veteran SSGT Cory Geisler with a trip for two to #SuperBowlLVI - thank you for your service.
Wisconsin VFW is celebrating its 101st year as a veterans service organization, currently with 25,000 VFW members and 8,500 auxiliary members in nearly 250 posts throughout the state. Its mission is to serve veterans, the military and their families in communities across the state.
