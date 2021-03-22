With National Doctors’ Day coming up on March 30 and physicians working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and administer vaccines, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021's Best & Worst States for Doctors, as well as accompanying videos.
To identify the best states for those in the business of saving lives, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics. The data set ranges from the average annual wage of physicians to hospitals per capita to the quality of the public hospital system.
Practicing in Wisconsin (1=Best, 25=Avg.):
•4th – Avg. Annual Wage of Physicians (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
•11th – Avg. Monthly Starting Salary of Physicians (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
•9th – Insured Population Rate
•19th – Projected % of Population Aged 65 & Older by 2030
•29th – Projected Physicians per Capita by 2028
•30th – Punitiveness of State Medical Board
•4th – Malpractice Award Payout Amount per Capita
•2nd – Annual Malpractice Liability Insurance Rate
For the full report: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-doctors/11376.
