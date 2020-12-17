A transgender inmate at the Racine Correctional Institution has won a federal case and will be allowed to undergo sexual reassignment surgery.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson ruled earlier this month that Nicole Campbell’s Eight Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution had been violated by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections when she was denied the surgery.
The Eighth Amendment prohibits the federal government from imposing excessive bail, excessive fines, or cruel and unusual punishments.
During Campbell’s trial in March, the court found she has gender dysphoria. In his ruling, Peterson wrote the condition causes Campbell "anguish and puts her at risk of self-harm or suicide."
According to the American Psychiatric Association, gender dysphoria is "a strong desire to be of another gender, which may include desire to change primary and/or secondary sex characteristics. Not all transgender or gender diverse people experience dysphoria."
In his ruling, Peterson acknowledged sexual reassignment surgery may be viewed as controversial, even outside a prison context, but said the surgery is no more expensive or difficult than other treatments DOC routinely provides.
"And some members of the public are outraged at any effort to improve the health and well-being of inmates. But the true public interest lies in alleviating needless suffering by those who are dependent on the government for their care," Peterson said in his ruling.
Campbell’s requests for breast augmentation, voice therapy, and electrolysis were denied by Peterson.
The DOC declined to comment on the ruling when reached by Wisconsin Public Radio Wednesday.
Milwaukee-based law firm Husch Blackwell represented Campbell pro-bono. Attorney Tom Heneghan, a partner at the firm, said he has gotten to know Nicole and realized how much she is suffering and how much she needs this treatment.
