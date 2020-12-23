While the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020 a difficult year for many sectors of the economy, home sales in Wisconsin might hit an annual record.
The Wisconsin Realtors Association reported 7,581 sales of existing homes last month, up 15.2 percent from November 2019.
While the market saw a sharp drop in the spring as economic activity slowed at the start of the pandemic, record-low mortgage rates propelled a rebound that began during the peak home-buying months of May through August and has continued through the end of the year.
Marquette University economist David Clark said there’s also been growing demand for homes among millennials as they have children and build families.
"Both of those factors tend to increase the likelihood that you’re going to move out of smaller rental living circumstances and towards owner-occupied single-family housing," he said.
Clark, who consults on the WRA reports, said the economy has been making gains for much of the year even if it hasn’t offset all of this year's record job losses.
"We certainly do worry about the potential impact that the aftermath of the pandemic will have on the overall economy," he said. "With that said, we have made significant progress. The future is one that we can be cautiously optimistic about."
Home sales are 5.7 percent ahead of the 2019 totals for January through November.
The number of homes on the market continues to fall, however. That pushed the state's median home price up 15.8 percent in November, to $223,000.
Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2020, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.