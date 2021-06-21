SPOONER– The Wisconsin Chessheads, Spooner’s chess club, is back to playing over the board games on a weekly basis.
“We’re getting together every Monday at the Spooner Railroad Park Picnic Pavilion,” said organizer Kevin McMullin, “It’s the perfect place: outdoors, in the shade, with a nice breeze to keep us cool. I’m so glad the city has this facility.”
The club meets from 3 to 6 p.m. The summer program is sponsored by Spooner Memorial Library.
Nationwide, chess has had a strong resurgence partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and partly due to the popularity of the Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit.”
“We’ve been getting together the last couple of weeks,” McMullin said. “It’s been great to see familiar faces and some new ones as well.”
The club has scheduled “Theme” afternoons. June 14, July 12, and August 16 are dates when beginners are especially encouraged to go as extra hands will be available to help those new to chess learn the game. On June 28, July 26, and August 23, the club will hold “bughouse” games. Bughouse is a team version of chess where players exchange pieces as they play.
Boards and clocks are available at each meeting as well as a host of friendly and encouraging chess players.
For more information about the Wisconsin Chessheads or the weekly chess games: McMullin, 715.416.1102.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.