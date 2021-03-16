The state Assembly is scheduled to vote Tuesday on several health care proposals, including a plan aimed at lowering prescription drug costs in Wisconsin.
Under the bill, pharmacy benefit managers, who negotiate prices with drug manufacturers on behalf of insurers, would have to meet new requirements, including registering with the state and submitting annual reports on rebates they receive from drugmakers and if those savings are passed on to customers.
The bipartisan proposal would also bar pharmacy benefit managers from blocking pharmacists from letting patients know about cheaper alternatives to their prescription medications.
A similar bill passed the Assembly last session, but was never taken up by the Senate before it adjourned earlier than expected because of the pandemic.
Rep. Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh, one of the bill’s sponsors, has highlighted his family’s struggle with prescription drug costs as he’s fought for the proposal.
"Many of my colleagues shared heart-wrenching stories of how (pharmacy benefit managers’) policies and practices have hurt their constituents, their family members, and themselves," Schraa said in a prepared statement last week. "It’s time for a change."
The bill passed the Senate last month on a vote of 31-1. If approved, it would move to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk for his signature.
Another plan up for Assembly approval Tuesday would extend some consumer protections in the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA), including a prohibition on insurers denying coverage because of pre-existing conditions, into state law. The bill would also prohibit insurers from putting lifetime or annual limits on benefits and bar some health plans from varying premium rates on factors other than age, tobacco use, area in the state, and whether the plan covers an individual or a family.
Rep. Gae Magnafici, R-Dresser, one of the bill's sponsors, frames the proposal as a safeguard in case the federal law is repealed or struck down by courts. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on the ACA in November.
"I look forward to working with Governor Evers and the entire legislature, Republican and Democrat alike, to ensure that no resident of this great state is denied access to health insurance due to a preexisting condition," she said in a prepared statement.
The plan has bipartisan support, passing the Assembly's insurance committee last week on a vote of 10-1. It has yet to be voted on in a Senate committee.
Other measures up for votes Tuesday are direct responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. One bill would allow dentists to administer COVID-19 and flu vaccines, if certain conditions are met. Under the bill, dentists would be required to complete a 12-hour course and training on vaccine storage, protocols, administration technique, emergency procedures and record keeping. They would also be required to update the Wisconsin Immunization Registry within seven days of administering a COVID-19 or flu vaccine. If approved, the plan would go to Evers for his signature.
Another measure would allow some out-of-state health care providers to practice in Wisconsin during the pandemic. It has yet to be voted on in a Senate committee.
Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2021, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.