Texas has filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court asking the court to invalidate millions of votes in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. The lawsuit alleged that the states changed election laws to give the advantage to the Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden.
Here are the states' responses, filed with the Supreme Court on Thursday, Dec. 10.
The Texas lawsuit can be read here.
