If snow suggests the start of winter, then winter may well be here this week.
The National Weather Service said a "winter storm" will be coming through the area this week. A rain and snow mix will brew tonight along the international border in Minnesota as Northwest Wisconsin sees all rain.
"By Thursday afternoon the region will begin to transition to all snow diminishing from west to east by Friday afternoon," the weather service said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.