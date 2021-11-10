Weather for Nov. 10-12, 2021
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, DULUTH

If snow suggests the start of winter, then winter may well be here this week.

The National Weather Service said a "winter storm" will be coming through the area this week. A rain and snow mix will brew tonight along the international border in Minnesota as Northwest Wisconsin sees all rain.

"By Thursday afternoon the region will begin to transition to all snow diminishing from west to east by Friday afternoon," the weather service said.

