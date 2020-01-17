Weather for January 17-18, 2020
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, DULUTH

A Winter Weather Watch has turned into a Warning as a storm heads into the area.

The timing has shifted to beginning later on Friday afternoon or in the evening and continuing into Saturday, with the heaviest overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Totals are expected to be mostly between 5 and 10 inches, though the storm could bring 11 to 17 along the higher terrain of the North Shore.

The storm will be exacerbated by strong northwest winds that arrive for Saturday afternoon into Saturday night with gusts to 25 to 40 mph-plus expected.

"This will lead to blowing and drifting snow and continued dangerous driving conditions," the National Weather Service said. "Quiet conditions will return on Sunday and persist into the new week."

