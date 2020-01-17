A Winter Weather Watch has turned into a Warning as a storm heads into the area.
The timing has shifted to beginning later on Friday afternoon or in the evening and continuing into Saturday, with the heaviest overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Totals are expected to be mostly between 5 and 10 inches, though the storm could bring 11 to 17 along the higher terrain of the North Shore.
The storm will be exacerbated by strong northwest winds that arrive for Saturday afternoon into Saturday night with gusts to 25 to 40 mph-plus expected.
"This will lead to blowing and drifting snow and continued dangerous driving conditions," the National Weather Service said. "Quiet conditions will return on Sunday and persist into the new week."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.