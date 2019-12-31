SPOONER– The holidays will soon be past and winter settled in. It will be the perfect time to learn something completely new or improve skills in a class at Northwind Book & Fiber.
> Knit an Outlander Cowl – Learn to knit a super bulky and warm cowl. Suitable for beginners who can handle very large needles. Saturday, Jan. 4, at 9:30 a.m.
> Crochet a Buffalo Plaid Hat – Crochet this popular pattern in three colors. Need to know crochet basics. Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m.
> Knit a Bobble Hat – Learn to knit bobbles in this warm hat. Need to know knitting basics. Saturday, Jan. 18, at 9:30 a.m.
> Monogram Embroidery – Learn embroidery basics and embroider a monogram to be displayed in small hoop. Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m.
> Crochet Gnomes at Gnorthwind – Crochet adorable gnomes. Must know basics. Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m.
> Knit Love Mitts – Knit fingerless mitts and embroider a felted heart on the palms. Good advanced beginner class. Saturday, Feb. 1, at 9:30 a.m.
> Learn to Knit – Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11:30 a.m.
> Crochet a V-Topper – A v-necked short sleeve shirt in time for spring. Must know basics. Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m.
> All About Knitting Socks – Learn to knit socks or get help with a pair that has been started. Saturday, Feb. 29, at 9:30 a.m.
> Crochet an Amigurumi Giraffe – Learn shaping and new stitches with this small giraffe project. Saturday, March 21, at 10 a.m.
> Knit a Hat – A perfect second project. Learn to knit a rolled or ribbed brim hat. Need just to know cast on and knit stitch. Saturday, March 28, at 9:30 a.m.
> Intro to Weaving Sticks – Learn to weave using a set of five weaving sticks. Saturday, March 28, at 1 p.m.
Additional info
For more information: northwindbook.com or 715.635.6811. Pre-registration is required.
