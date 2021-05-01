SPOONER– Winged Freedom is a nonprofit organization in Spooner that has grown from the dreams of one veterinarian who loves birds. They provide medical and surgical services for birds of prey that need help, and they are the only facility doing that in the entire Northwestern Wisconsin area.
Dr. Kim Ammann has practiced veterinary medicine for 24 years, mostly treating dogs and cats.
But close to her heart are all types of birds: parrots, woodpeckers, warblers. And closest of all are the raptors. The eagles, owls, and hawks that share the Northern Wisconsin habitat are the birds that now have a hospital devoted specifically to their needs.
Ammann has been a licensed raptor rehabilitator since the 1980s. For the past 15 years, the birds have been treated at the veterinary clinics in Spooner and Hayward where she works.
Anticipating retirement, Ammann and a small group of dedicated volunteers are accumulating supplies, organizing equipment, and building housing facilities designed to serve the needs of injured and sick raptors.
The hospital is run nonprofit. Nothing is ever charged for services, and no funding besides donations has been received. At this time, donations do not come close to meeting financial needs, so it has been financed by personal funds as Ammann’s budget will allow.
Last year they built a recovery building with safe rooms for birds that no longer require cage rest but are not yet ready for unlimited exercise.
It also has flight pens for the birds ready to start exercising in a small enclosure. The rooms have skylights to allow natural light and maintain natural day and night schedules. They also have lights for feeding or treating them during winter darkness. All perches are padded with a special type of artificial turf to maintain healthy feet.
The hospital part of the facility is located inside Ammann’s home. She has dedicated a portion of her home to a treatment area for minor medical procedures plus a planned surgical area for taking x-rays and performing surgical procedures such as pinning broken bones and repairing wounds. The critically ill birds are housed in the hospital area until they are ready for the recovery building.
Earth Day on Thursday, April 22, this year was a special day for Winged Freedom. They coordinated with LCO tribal leaders and members to release a bald eagle on LCO property.
Winged Freedom was invited to release the bird at the college’s farm, a lovely rural setting complete with large open prairie lined by mature forest, adjacent to several lakes and streams. They provided prayer and singing and drumming to honor the eagle and to celebrate their beliefs in the importance of the species. Ammann spoke about Winged Freedom’s mission and told the story of the eagle they were releasing.
The 5-month-old eagle was found standing in a road by a gentleman near Cable early last fall.
He did all the right things: He protected the bird from oncoming traffic, he contacted the Department of Natural Resources, who instructed him on how to gently remove the bird from the road and transport it, and he contacted Winged Freedom volunteers to retrieve the bird for medical evaluation.
X-rays showed that the fracture to the eagle’s leg was bad. The severity of the fracture threatened the bird’s chances to recover. But in the end, the decision was made to try to stabilize the fracture.
The surgery was partially successful, and a second surgery a few weeks later achieved proper fracture repair.
It took weeks of cage rest and small-room confinement to achieve healing, and by that time it was cold and snowy, not a good time to release a young bird. So the eagle stayed at Winged Freedom all winter in a sheltered outdoor flight pen, eating, exercising, and healing.
In anticipation of the release, the eagle was flown on a creance line to build muscles and stamina. For each session, he was fitted temporarily with anklets and straps, both made of soft but strong leather that allowed him to fly on a long line and then land gently before reaching trees or other objects.
Creance flying repeatedly has been shown to build muscle and stamina faster than housing the bird in a large flight enclosure.
Some people might have seen them using the Spooner elementary school soccer fields for that purpose!
Winged Freedom is currently a small organization with big plans. They keep their focus on the founding purpose: returning raptors to the wild.
They are always interested in people who have something to offer the birds like help building things, cleaning, rescuing birds, and of course donating money to help pay for the expenses involved in properly caring for the birds.
Two areas of needed expertise are grant writing and web page design.
Donations can be mailed to Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital, PO Box 493, Spooner, WI 54801.
Anyone who would like to make a donation or offer services can contact them on Facebook or call Ammann at 715.781.2595 or Dennis at 715.205.4266.
