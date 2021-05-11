Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity (WRHFH) is launching two week-long Girls Can Build summer camps in June and July for girls in its service area, which includes Washburn, Burnett, Polk, and Rusk counties. The camps are opportunities for girls 10 to 14 years old to build curiosity and confidence by learning the basics of building, tackling hands-on projects with the help of female mentors.
“Women account for less than 10%of all U.S. construction workers and 12% of repair and maintenance workers,” said WRHFH Executive Director Jennifer Johnson.
Johnson, who spent seven years in leadership roles at home builders associations, has seen firsthand the gap that exists between men and women in the construction industry.
“Women are largely left out of these jobs that often pay more than the average starting salary for someone with a four-year degree,” she said. “These camps are about empowering girls to interact with the physical world and to help more women into the skilled trades.”
The program is made possible through a generous contribution from the Bernick Family Foundation. The WRHFH Girls Can Build camp will take place at their Spooner ReStore location starting on June 21, and a second camp will be held at their St. Croix Falls ReStore location beginning on July 19. Each camp will go for one week, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Interspersed throughout the day are icebreakers, group and individual projects, and a light breakfast and lunch.
Girls are given their own hard hats, safety glasses, and ear protection to take home. A nominal fee is charged to attend. Space is limited. For more information and a registration packet: https://wildrivershabitat.org/girls-can-build-camp.
About Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity
Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International that builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter in Washburn, Burnett, Polk, and Rusk counties in Northwest Wisconsin.
WRHFH provides housing assistance by constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes for income-qualified individuals and families. Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity has constructed more than 47 homes since its formation in 1997 and has completed over 400 projects through its home repair and painting program.
To donate funds, building materials or to volunteer: www.wildrivershabitat.org.
