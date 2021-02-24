SPOONER– Dan Buchmann’s tech-ed class at Rice Like High School will partner with Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity for a new home construction in Spooner in 2021.
The project-based service learning endeavor will engage students in a variety of skills and will provide hands-on opportunities to learn about construction safety standards and work with the tools and materials needed to successfully execute a residential construction project. The students will build the home in panels and assemble the completed project on site.
“When you’re doing something hands-on,” said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jennifer Johnson, “you tend to remember it more. Opportunities like this will not only open their eyes to career possibilities after high school, but it will broaden their vision of the community service impacts of their participation.”
Johnson is a firm believer in providing the community with learning opportunities through Habitat. This year, Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity will launch two new programs: a tool lending library and a Girls Build Summer Camp.
Applicants who have an interest in owning a Habitat home are encouraged to apply for the Spooner home build. Anyone is welcome to apply, although there are minimum income and credit guidelines. Chosen applicants pay a zero to low-interest mortgage, property taxes, and house insurance.
The applications and additional information regarding eligibility and program requirements can be obtained at wildrivershabitat.org. Those without internet access can call the programs and operations director, 715.553.0467, for more information.
Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity
Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International and builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter in Burnett, Polk, Rusk and Washburn counties.
WRHFH provides housing assistance by constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes for income-qualified individuals and families. Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity has constructed more than 47 homes since its formation in 1997 and has completed over 400 projects through its home repair and painting program. To donate funds, building materials or to volunteer: wildrivershabitat.org.
About Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity ReStores
The St. Croix Falls and Spooner ReStores sell new and gently used home improvement goods, furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances to the public at a fraction of the retail price. The proceeds are used by the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate to help build and renovate homes in Burnett, Polk, Rusk, and Washburn counties.
Twenty-two ReStores are in Wisconsin and nearly 850 throughout the US and Canada. To donate, shop or volunteer: wildrivershabitat.org.
