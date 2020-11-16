Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity has been awarded a grant from the St. Croix Valley Foundation and will use the funds to provide mortgage and rental assistance to residents in its service area.
The funds for the one-time emergency rental assistance program are limited to residents of Burnett, Polk, Rusk or Washburn counties. Eligible applicants will need to have been directly affected by COVID-19 through a reduction in work hours or loss of employment.
Applications are being accepted. All application checklist documents will be required for an application process to begin. Assistance is capped at $1,000 per application and will be paid directly to the mortgage lender/bank or landlord.
To learn more about the program and the documents needed, as well as to download an application: www.wildrivershabitat.org and click the “Housing Help” banner at the top of the page, and then the “Mortgage & Rent Help” tab.
About Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity
Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International and builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter in Burnett, Polk, Rusk and Washburn counties. WRHFH provides housing assistance by constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes for income-qualified individuals and families.
Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity has constructed over 47 homes since its formation in 1997 and has completed over 400 projects through its home repair and painting program. To donate funds, building materials or to volunteer: www.wildrivershabitat.org.
About Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity ReStores
The St. Croix Falls and Spooner ReStores sell new and gently used home improvement goods, furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances to the public at a fraction of the retail price. The proceeds are used by the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate to help build and renovate homes in Burnett, Polk, Rusk, and Washburn counties.
Twenty-two ReStores are in Wisconsin and nearly 850 throughout the United States and Canada. To donate, shop or volunteer: www.wildrivershabitat.org or 715.483.2700, extension 11.
The Spooner and St. Croix Falls ReStores are open Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with restrictions. The ReStores are accepting donations by appointment only. Donors must call the ReStore to schedule a time.
The WRHFH Affiliate Office in Spooner is closed to the public. Affiliate staff is working remotely and is still available by email and phone. The our website and Facebook pages can be checked for the most up-to-date information on the ReStore and affiliate hours. Home Preservation and New Home applications are being accepted, and information is on the website.
