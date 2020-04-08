Who won in the election on Tuesday? Did the Spooner and Birchwood school referendums pass?
No one knows.
No ballots will be counted until 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13.
Voting concluded on Tuesday at 8 p.m., but absentee ballots had to be either delivered to the poll place by then or postmarked on or before Tuesday for mailing, so not all of the ballots had been received by time the polls closed.
The deadline for absentee balloting took a circuitous route thanks to COVID-19 and attempts to delay in-person voting and extend absentee voting for those who did not want to chance potential exposure to COVID-19 at the polls.
Normally absentee votes have to be in on or before election day. Last week U.S. District Judge William Conley extended the receipt date to April 13. Late on the day before the election, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that ballots had to be delivered to the polls or clerk on or before election day or postmarked on the day of the election.
The Supreme Court let stand Conley's ruling that no votes will be counted until 4 p.m. on April 13.
