The Washburn County Health Department urges people to follow Gov. Tony Evers issued an Emergency Order requiring individuals to wear face coverings when indoors and not in a private residence. The order went into effect on Saturday, August 1.
"The Washburn County Health Department strongly urges everyone to wear face coverings to protect our residents, visitors, and businesses," the department said. "When combined with physical distancing and good hand hygiene, wearing face coverings is our best defense against spreading the virus.
"Recent studies have found that masks made with two or three layers of fabric, such as T-shirt cloth and other commonly available fabrics, may block respiratory droplets with a similar effectiveness as medical masks while maintaining comparable breathability. These studies concluded that use of cloth face coverings can provide significant protection against the transmission of aerosol and droplet particles," the department said.
Complaints regarding compliance with the order should be directed to the Washburn County Health Department at health@co.washburn.wi.us or 715.635.4400; email is preferred. Do not call 9-1-1 for complaints regarding Emergency Order #1. The Health Department will receive complaints or concerns and work with the appropriate parties to remedy any identified issues.
Individuals
Individuals should follow guidance outlined by the Washburn County Health Department and in the Governor’s Emergency Order. Copies of the order on the health emergency, face coverings, and frequently asked questions about face coverings is here on the Spooner Advocate website.
The county health department's Advisory #4 on face coverings is here.
Businesses
Businesses should implement mask policies that follow the requirements in Emergency Order #1 to protect staff and patrons, the health department said, and businesses also are encouraged to continue following safety procedures outlined in the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s “Safe Reopening” Guidance.
Business implementing mask policies are encouraged to contact law enforcement if a non-compliant customer becomes confrontational and refuses to leave the business. Law enforcement will continue to assist businesses in those situations.
Non-emergency questions or concerns regarding Emergency Order #1 should be directed to the health department, health@co.washburn.wi.us or 715.635.4400.
Gatherings
Given the rapid increase in cases in Washburn County, the health department strongly advises against any gatherings where people cannot guarantee with 100% certainty that physical distancing of at least 6 feet can be practiced. Any gathering with non-household members can expose attendees to COVID-19.
Preventing the spread
Washburn County businesses and residents should take the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
> Physical distancing of at least 6 feet from people who do not live together.
> Use of cloth face coverings when in public places.
> Frequent hand washing with soap and water, or sanitizing with hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
> When experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, isolate as much as possible and get tested.
> Businesses should follow the WEDC’s guidelines for reopening.
For up-to-date information and Washburn County testing information by provider: https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak.
Questions can be directed to the Health Department at 715.635.4400 or by health@co.washburn.wi.us.
