“Oh, the weather outside is frightful, But the fire is so delightful …”
Oops – wrong holiday. It’s the costumes that will be so frightful and delightful as Halloween is celebrated this weekend, and this year’s weather will fall somewhere in between: cool, a bit windy, but at least not the piercing rain that sometimes accompanies those candy quests through the neighborhoods.
This year community members and organizations are pulling together for the parties and popular Trunk-o-weens and Truck or Treats, where people gather together with their car trunks or truck beds decorated and hand out candy or other treats.
While most of the events in the area will be on Sunday, some groups are doubling the fun by having theirs on Saturday, or even Friday. Here’s a sampling of upcoming Halloween festivities.
Birchwood
Birchwood’s official trick-or-treating hours are 3:30 to 7 p.m.
Friday – Birchwood School students will parade from the school down Main Street beginning at 3 p.m.
Saturday – Why should humans have all of the fun? Dogs will get their share during the Halloween Dog Parade, a costume parade for the canines at the Village Hall Park.
A $5 donation to the humane society will be collected at the time of registration.
That registration will begin at 11 a.m., with the costume contest and the parade around the park beginning at noon. Judging will follow, with prizes given for Costume Contest, Pet/Owner Look Alike Contest, and Most Tail Wags.
Sunday – A Kids Costume Parade will add to Halloween fun at 2 p.m. All children are invited to dress up as their favorite character or hero and join the parade down Main Street.
Meet-up is at the Birchwood School parking lot at 1:45 p.m.
Any children under 12 must have an adult walk with them. No pre-registration is needed.
“Kid- and faith-friendly costumes are encouraged,” the organizers said.
Sunday – Trinity Lutheran Church on E. Chetac Avenue will host a Trunk-or-Treat at 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Minong
Trick or treating traditionally is done between about 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Halloween, but sometimes children start earlier or keep going until the residents have shut off their outside lights (lights on signals they are handing out treats).
Sunday – Jack Link’s Aquatic and Activity Center will have a Halloween Trail, pumpkin carving, and other children’s activities from 3 to 6 p.m.
Sunday – Groups will distribute treats at the Northwood Trunk or Treat in the bus circle on the school’s east side from 3 to 5 p.m.
Sunday – St. Mary Catholic Church will have its Trunk-O-Ween in its parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m.
Sunday – The Minong Fire Department will hand out free hot dogs and cocoa beginning at 4 p.m. behind the fire station.
Sarona
Saturday – A Trunk or Treat Party will celebrate the holiday behind Sarona Methodist Church at 1:15 p.m.
Shell Lake
The city recommends trick or treating be done between 4:30 and 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Saturday – During Spooky Science from 11 a.m. to noon at Shell Lake Public Library, children can learn how to make candy disappear, force bats and ghosts to dance, explore a brain, put their hands in “blood,” create “poison” apples, and touch an “alien” egg. The event is recommended for chldren 10 and under.
Sunday – The Shell Lake Fire Department and Shell Lake Police Foundaiton will host Halloween at the Hall from 5 to 8 p.m. at the fire hall on 6th Avenue. Treats and fire prevention materials will be given.
Spooner
The official trick-or-treating time will be on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m., and residents who are passing out treats are asked to leave their outside light on to signal they welcome trick-or-treaters.
Friday – Lakeland Family Resource Center will host Boo Haha, a trick or treat event, at the city’s parking lot on Front Street (near the Railroad Memories Museum) from 5 to 7 p.m.
Saturday – Spooner Wesleyan Church, Maple Street (Hwy. 70, down the road from the Department of Natural Resources), will hold its Trunk or Treat in its parking lot from 3 to 5 p.m.
Saturday – River’s Edge Church, Maple Street (Hwy. 70, next to the Spooner Advocate), will host a Trunk-or-Treat from 3 to 5 p.m.
Sunday – Local law enforcement, including the sheriff’s department, and emergency response services will sponsor games and treats at their Trunk or Treat at the fairgrounds from 2 to 5 p.m.
Sunday – Spooner Police Department will hold its celebration at the department’s garage at 221 Elm St. Candy, hot chocolate, and hot dogs will be on the menu, from approximately 3:30 to around 8 p.m.
Sunday – American Legion Moe-Miller Post 12 will host a Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. or until the treats run out at the post, 122 Northwestern Dr. (just off Hwy. 70), across from the Spooner Advocate, between Dollar General and Sears.
All are invited, and anyone who wants to contribute or participate is invited.
Stone Lake
Sunday – The Halloween Party will include a trunk or treat, games, prizes for costumes, and pumpkin-carving contest (for pumpkins carved at home and taken to the event). The thrills begin at 4 p.m. at the Lions Hall.
The trunk or treat will start at the hall and go west down the hill. Children will stay on one side of the road and not have to cross Main Street.
The costumes and pumpkins will be judged at 5 p.m.
