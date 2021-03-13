Where is the internet access? What areas have limited access? And how fast is the internet speed?
A statewide survey is hoping to answer those questions, and the results could have an impact on the Northwoods, which has pockets of limited access and slower speeds.
The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is promoting an initiative to collect information on Wisconsin’s internet connection speeds throughout the state. The initiative has begun and will run through April 15.
Along with being shared with the governor’s broadband task force, the collected data will be available to use for future broadband initiatives and grant projects.
To help improve internet speeds across Wisconsin, the DPI is teaming up with Measurement Lab, a non-profit broadband advocacy organization, to test home internet connection speeds. The public can help out by testing their home internet speed with Measurement Lab’s broadband speed test at speed.measurementlab.net. All it takes is three clicks – it is that easy.
The data will give the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access (and other broadband task groups) the information they need to target improvements where internet speeds and performance are poor.
“In order to get an accurate picture of the state, we need a lot of accurate data,” the DPI said. “That’s where you come in. The more people take the broadband internet speed test, the clearer picture we can get of where internet speeds need the most help.”
To test one’s own internet speed:
> On a device connected to the home internet, click on the link to the M-Lab broadband speed test at speed.measurementlab.net.
> Agree to the Data Policy.
> Click Begin to start the test. Consider running the test multiple times, at different times of day, as the internet speed can often vary throughout the day.
