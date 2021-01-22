RICE LAKE – Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist’s Sunday service will engage members in a consideration of how the processes of science intersect with our view on “What is Right?” in the context of being part of the natural world surrounding us. The discussion stems from a dialogue that took place between six persons over several months, when BHUU member Jim Bradley posed questions about the relationship between humans and nature.
The dialogue focuses on the questions “Do humans have a moral obligation to care for the Earth, given they, and therefore their actions, are a part of nature, not separate from it? What basis is there for calling some human actions that affect the rest of nature moral and others immoral?”
Four of those who took part in the original discussion will participate in the service: Kent Shifferd, Mark VanEtten, Jim Bradley, members of BHUU; and Bill Deutsch of Auburn University. Robert Hasman and Waldo Asp as participants in the original dialogue will have their positions represented.
Blue Hills UU fellowship continues to meet via Zoom on Sundays at 10 a.m. The link will be sent to members, although all interested in these services are invited to attend. Visitors may contact Ken Hood at ken@bluehillsuu.org for the link needed to join the service. Those lacking cyberlink connection or equipment to enable participation and want to attend service are invited to meet in the fellowship building located at 230 W. Messenger St., masked and distanced, to watch the presentation on large screen zoom.
