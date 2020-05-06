Some new routines have emerged as COVID-19 has rearranged lives and what the days and evenings are filled with, from the school and work to leisure activities.

So what are people filling time with? What are those activities – the mundane ones and the grand ones, the day-to-day and the sometimes memorable – that define their days?

The Spooner Advocate hopes to record for history something of what the days have become during Safer at Home in the Northwoods.

On Friday, May 8, everyone is asked to send an email, or multiple emails, to jhustvet@spooneradvocate.com, telling what is happening at some instant in the day. Maybe at 4:23 a.m. or 11:43 a.m. or 2:26 p.m. or 10:08 p.m. – any time from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59. p.m. on Friday. Send a short description (including name and town), maybe a photo. The more the merrier!

If enough are received, they will appear in next week’s paper, a slice of our life, a snapshot of time, on Friday.

