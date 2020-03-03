Plowed road
JULIE HUSTVET

The following Washburn County roads are posted at 6 tons maximum for any single axle and 10 tons maximum or any two axles under 8 feet apart.

> Cty. Hwy. BB from Cty. Hwy. B to the Sawyer County line.

> Cty. Hwy. E from Hwy. 63 south and west to Cty. Hwy. M and from Hwy. 63 west to Swanson Road.

> Cty. Hwy. F from Hwy. 53 west to Cty. Hwy. K and the Cty. Hwy. F loop from Cty. Hwy. K to Hwy. 77.

> Cty. Hwy. G from Hwy. 77 north to Douglas County line.

> Cty. Hwy. I from Hwy. 77 to the end.

> Cty. Hwy. M from Hwy. 70 north to Hwy. 63 and from Stanberry Road north to Hwy. 77.

> Cty. Hwy. P from Cty. Hwy. B to Cty. Hwy. D.

The list is subject to change pending conditions.

