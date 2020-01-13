A weekend police chase traversed 13 miles and ended when the suspect driver attempted a U-turn and struck a pursing deputy's squad car.
Delbert P. Whitehead, 43, of Rice Lake was taken into custody without further incident, according to a Barron County Sheriff's Department press release.
A female passenger was not taken into custody and was released.
The deputy was uninjured, but the squad was towed from the scene.
The releases states that at 4:12 a.m. on Sunday a deputy attempted to stop Whitehead's vehicle in Cameron for several traffic violations. The vehicle failed to stop, and chase speeds reached 100 mph.
Spike strips were deployed on Hwy. SS near Chetek, and as Whitehead came up to the area, he attempted the U-turn and struck the deputy's squad.
Whitehead is being held in Barron County Jail awaiting formal charges. He is being held on felony fleeing, second offense operating while intoxicated, operating while revoked and two warrants, according to the release.
The case remains under investigation. The Rice Lake, Chetek, and Barron Police Departments assisted the Sheriff's Department during the chase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.