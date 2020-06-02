SHELL LAKE– A 33-year-old Webster man died in a crash on Tuesday morning, June 2.
The crash occurred at 9:12 a.m. on Cty. Hwy. H north of Cty. Hwy. J in Burnett County near Shell Lake. The initial investigation indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and collided into a driveway embankment. The driver was fatally injured. His name had not been released as of press time pending notification of his family.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office and Shell Lake Area Fire Department assisted at the scene.
