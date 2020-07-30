A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin has charged Anthony A. Atkins, 47, of Webster with possessing child pornography.
The indictment alleges that on June 15 he possessed a cellular phone that contained visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, and at least one of the depictions involved a minor not yet 12 years old
If convicted, Atkins faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.
The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman is handling the prosecution.
