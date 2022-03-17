Webb Lake St. Patrick's Day1.jpg

WEBB LAKE – Thousands of green-clad folks will gather in the little town of Webb Lake to celebrate the Irish on Saturday, March 19, for the hugely popular St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The parade, complete with marchers, floats, music, costumes and much more, will begin at 1 p.m. in front of the Cabaret, proceeding down Highway H.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments