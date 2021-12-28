SAND LAKE TOWNSHIP – A driver was fatally injured in a crash in the town of Sand Lake, Burnett County, late Monday morning, Dec. 27.
The head-on crash occurred on Hwy. 70, and the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared that a Chrysler Town and Country minivan, travelling west, had crossed the centerline and collided with a Honda Civic that was travelling east.
The driver of the Honda Civic was trapped in the vehicle and was extricated. Three helicopters and multiple ambulances transported the driver and four other injured people to medical care. The Honda’s driver later died from the injuries.
“It appeared that weather and road conditions were a factor in causing the crash,” the sheriff’s office said. “The names of the parties involved are currently being withheld.”
“We would like to thank North Ambulance, North Air Care, Lifelink Air Care, Siren Fire Department, Webster Fire Department, St. Croix Hertel Fire Department, Burnett County Highway Department and St. Croix Tribal Police Department for the care and investigation of this crash,” the sheriff’s department said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.