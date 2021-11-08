Wayne Conrad Schirmer, 83, of Minong, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Wayne was born March 30, 1938, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Algin and Erma Schirmer. Once Algin came back from the military he moved to Minong, Wisconsin, where Wayne was raised by his father and other family.
Wayne went to school at a one-room schoolhouse in Minong through grade school and went on to graduate from Northwood High School. After graduation Wayne joined the U.S. Navy for four years before going back to Minong. Shortly after his return, Wayne took a position at Dahlberg Light and Power, a company that he would go on to work 48 years with.
On August 26, 1968, Wayne was joined in marriage to Mary “Tess” Meinhardt in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, and the couple went on to have four children together. After the passing of their son, Stephen, Wayne and Tess helped raise their grandson, Jordan.
Wayne was an avid outdoorsman and spent much of his free time hunting, fishing or trapping. He was a kind man who was loved by everyone. Wayne loved his family, his coworkers at Dahlberg, his community at both the Minong Senior Center and The River Church, and the Lord Jesus Christ.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Mary “Tess” Schirmer; son, Michael Conrad Schirmer and his children: Alissa, Amanda, Carson, and Caleb; daughter, Gaylene Joy Sears and her children: Tyler and Logan; son, Timothy Carl Schirmer and his children: Cory, Karla, Dustin, and Kaitlyn; grandson, Jordan; sisters, Marilyn, Barb, Deb, and Gail; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Stephen Wayne Schirmer; and siblings, Amy, Fran, and Fred.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on November 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin. A celebration of life will be held on Nov. 19, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., at The River Church, followed by dinner in the fellowship hall.
