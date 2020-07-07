CHETEK– A boating mishap sent family members into Prairie Lake just outside Chetek on the morning of Tuesday, July 7.
The father and two children were in the boat, and the mother and one child were on a tube. The boat, which had a tiller motor, struck a series of waves which caused the dad and a child to be thrown overboard. The child remaining in the out of control boat jumped out as he was scared.
The boat struck one of the children, but he did not require any medical attention.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department was alerted through a 911 call.
Everyone in the water was picked up by a passerby and taken to shore, and all refused medical treatment. The Barron County Recreation deputy went out in a patrol boat and used a rope to jam the propeller to get the boat to stop. Then the deputy gained control of the boat and took it to shore.
"Everyone is extremely lucky, and this is an example why everyone needs to wear a life jacket," said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
The children were aged 2 to 13.
Assisting the sheriff’s department were Chetek Fire, Chetek Ambulance, and Department of Natural Resources.
