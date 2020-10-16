Fall time with leaves turning to fiery reds, glowing yellows and oranges, and bold maroons is a favorite time of year for many people. It’s a time to enjoy some of nature’s finest color displays.
Before we know it, the leaves lose their luster and begin to fall off. We know it’s going to happen, but do we know how to help leaves stay where they can replenish soil with nutrients?
When leaves decompose, they give off large amounts of phosphorus which is great for lawns and gardens. But, it is not great when large quantities of leaves end up in bodies of water, as the phosphorus creates troublesome algae and depletes oxygen needed by fish and native plants.
Even after the leaves have finished their colorful display, you can get more benefits from them with these actions:
1) Rake leaves out of the street to keep street gutters and storm drains clear and out of nearby water to protect water quality. Similarly, if you have waterfront property, rake leaves away from your shoreline buffer and water.
2) Mulch your leaves with your mower for your lawn, or instead, use them around shrubs, both of which provide nutrients to the soil.
3) Consider starting a compost pile with leaves, which provides nutrient-rich material you can use to replenish garden soil. For more information, see Composting in Wisconsin Overview (Department of Natural Resourses).
Enjoy fall and the rich, abundant leaves.
Source: CleanLakesAlliance.org
