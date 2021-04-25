Earth Day 2021 has passed, and it was sad to have another year without being able to safely do group activities to honor and protect our planet. But, there are things to do every day that make a difference for the beautiful waters we share in our area, and especially in our county.
Be kind to the earth
Litter picking is a traditional and simple project that many people and school classes have done over the years. It’s an important activity because litter often ends up in the water and can entangle wildlife. It’s disheartening to see how much litter accumulates along our roads, but sadder yet to have to pick plastic bait boxes, beverage bottles, spent shotgun shells, and other litter out of the Yellow River on every paddling trip.
We can all do better by using reusable and refillable drink cups, recycling single-use items, and keeping our gear and supplies from ending up in the water.
Another traditional Earth Day project, whether you live on water or not, is planting a tree. Trees have many benefits to the air we breathe and our waters. Specific to water, they reduce erosion and stormwater runoff, and lessen flood damage.
The time is now if you want to start with a seedling. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/treeplanting/order to check availability and order one or more. You may want to check with a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) forester about selecting a tree species which will thrive in our changing climate.
Best practices make projects easier
For people that live along lakeshore or riverfront, there are great long-lasting projects that can be done almost anytime between snow melt and freeze-up. The DNR has a set of five “Best Practices for Healthy Lakes and Rivers” that can improve on-shore and near-shore habitat, provide wildlife cover, and improve water quality. Most are fairly simple to design and install. Check them out by searching for them by name on the internet. Materials and assistance can be found at healthylakeswi.com.
Now is a good time to get started! This year, the Washburn County Land and Water Conservation Department received a DNR Surface Water Grant to help interested landowners install Healthy Lakes and Rivers practices. Technical assistance is also available for planning and design. If you are interested, contact Lisa Burns by June 7 at lburns@co.washburn.wi.us or 715.468.4654.
Three of the practices are water diversions, rain gardens, and rock infiltration areas designed to capture runoff from roofs and driveways and allow space for the rainwater to seep back into the ground, rather than running straight to a storm sewer or flow directly to a waterway. These practices are good ideas for yards that aren’t on the shoreline as well. They help filter contaminants out of runoff to help improve water quality. Rain gardens also have native plants that can tolerate dry and wet weather, while providing beautiful blooms and insect habitat.
Another “blooming” practice that helps with water quality and habitat is a “buffer zone” along the shore where native plants are either planted or allowed to grow by not mowing close to shore. Shoreland buffers can have beautiful flowers, attract birds and wildlife, provide privacy, and like the other practices, filter rainwater flowing toward the lake or river.
Native flowers and shrubs also provide food and shelter for native insects, and are relied on for pollination and as a food source for returning spring birds.
Another practice, “fish sticks,” takes more time and planning. “Fish sticks” are trees anchored in the water along the shore for fish, wildlife, and bird habitat. They can also help prevent bank erosion. Some lake associations in our county have completed fish stick installation projects, and more are currently planned.
Getting started on a project that gives lasting benefits is a great thing to do to help our waters, help our pollinators and wildlife, and to spend some time outside!
