WashCOnnections it a new program to provide parents and providers a place to connect and find resources. It encourages parents, relatives, foster families, and childcare providers to engage and uncover the challenges and joys of caring for children of all ages, it connects them with resources and strategies, and it helps develop new programs to better assist them.
An interactive virtual experience will take place on April 1, 8, and 15 from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom.
WashCOnnections was formed from a partnership between UW-Extension Washburn County and Washburn County Human Services staff.
“We want to be able to provide a space for parents and caregivers alike to connect with one another during this isolating time,” said Brianne Novy, Marshfield Clinic Health Systems AmeriCorps Recovery Corps member serving Washburn County. “Out of this effort, we hope to bring the community closer together and create additional resources that this community can use.”
To sign up for the program: bit.ly/3f7bCPQ. A zoom link will be sent to the email provided along with a reminder text leading up to the meeting dates. All parents, relatives, foster families, and childcare providers are welcome.
Any inquiries about the program can be directed to Brianne Novy, americorpsadvocate@gmail.com, or to Julie Bever, jbever@co.washburn.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.