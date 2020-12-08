Cty. Hwy. E closure

Washburn County Highway Commissioner Brian Danielsen announced that Cty. Hwy. E in Bass Lake Township south of Beaver Lake Road will be totally closed to traffic from Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 9-11, to allow the Canadian National Railroad to make repairs to its railroad crossing on Cty. Hwy. E.

Cty. Hwy. E runs south of Hwy. 63 approximately five miles south of Hayward, south of the Stinnett canoe landing.

