In the unofficial returns for Washburn County, vote totals showed the voters selected the same winners for the 7th Congressional District and State Supreme Court as trended across the region on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

In the primary election, 22.58% of the estimated 12,938 eligible voters cast ballots. They voted for:

In the Democratic primary for 7th Congressional District:

Tricia Zunker: 899 votes.

Lawrence Dale: 116 votes.

In the Republican primary for 7th Congressional District:

Tom Tiffany: 1,006 votes.

Jason Church: 829 votes.

Michael Opela: 0 votes.

Scattering: 3 votes.

In the Supreme Court race:

Daniel Kelly: 1,644.

Jill Karofsky: 887.

Ed Fallone: 215.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments