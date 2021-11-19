WASHBURN COUNTY– Washburn County Tourism Association is inviting residents to drop off new or gently used coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other warm clothing items as part of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Big Bundle Up campaign.
The Wisconsin Big Bundle Up is a statewide collection program running now through January 7. This is the 11th year of the Wisconsin Big Bundle Up. To date, the program has collected nearly 200,000 warm winter items to help families in need.
Donating warm winter items is the perfect way to give to Wisconsin families in need as the holiday giving season approaches. A box will be located at the Washburn County Tourism Office, 122 N. River St., Spooner, for donors to drop off warm clothing items. All items donated at the location will be given to local food pantries such as the Washburn County Food Pantry and Birchwood Area Food Pantry, as well as Lakeland Family Resource Center.
For more information about why Washburn County Tourism is participating in the Big Bundle Up: Kaitlin, visitor experience and outreach director at the Washburn County Visitor Center, kaitlin@washburncounty.org or 715.635.9696.
