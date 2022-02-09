This is a sampling of the 911 calls to the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office dispatch. Emergency medical calls are not included.

Suicide – One possible attempt. Two making suicidal comments.

Jan. 31

0:18 – Possible intoxicated person stating he had lost his dog then hung up; 0:43, officer advised in the area, Sarona.

4:03 - Deer dispatch, Shell Lake.

04:12 – Building check in Spooner.

7:07 – Car vs. deer crash, Shell Lake.

10:14 - Motor vehicle slide-in.

10:38 – Trespassing to land seen from a trail camera, Springbrook; 11:19 officer entered woods to seek subject; 11:40 roads check for suspect vehicles; 12:31 unable to locate.

12:07 – Abandoned vehicle in ditch and no one around, Spooner; 12:08 caller advised owner removed vehicle.

14:06 – Trespassing and trapping beaver on caller’s shoreline, neighbor obtained license plate, Sarona; 16:46 advised caller will try to mediate.

14:32 – Report of harassment via text messages, Minong; 14:47 caller advised to seek restraining order.

14:34 – Restraining order violation, Shell Lake.

14:48 – Missing person report, Spooner.

15:48 – Report of harassment via text messages, Minong.

16:39 – Report of possibly stolen vehicle plates, Spooner.

18:04 – Caller found female husky dog with no tags, will take care of dog until it is claimed, Stone Lake.

19:10 – Report of van with no plates, Spooner; 19:35 cited for operating without a license.

22:39 – Report of vehicle with obstructed plates, Springbrook; 22:46 driver given warning.

Feb. 1

4:21 – Back door burglary alarm, Spooner. 4:21, received call to cancel officer.

5:23 – Car vs. deer accident with substantial damage, Rice Lake. 5:37, referred to Barron County.

7:43 – Caller advised of 6-inch-deep snowbank across roadway, Trego; 8:00, Highway Department notified.

7:47 – One-car slide-in, no injury; 7:59, callers were able to get out.

9:07 – Report of car stuck on Yellow River Bridge and blockage, Spooner; 11:52, no vehicles found on the bridge.

9:21 – Disorderly conduct at Spooner High School.

9:23 – Disorderly conduct at Shell Lake School.

13:22 – Sexual assault report, Spooner.

17:48 – Suspicious vehicle near Trego landing for two days; 18:07, made contact with vehicle owner who was fishing.

18:08 – Report of truck all over roadway, Birchwood. 18:13, advised truck pulled into gas station.

18:31 – Bail jumping, caller reported subject at house uninvited, Trego. 18:34, caller advised subject has a gun and caller is locked in bedroom; 19:19, advised caller is out of the house safe; 19:46, phone contact was made with subject and officers en route to attempt to locate.

18:38 – Welfare check, Birchwood.

20:53 – Animal complaint, Shell Lake; 20:54, officers checked out.

22:29 – Fire alarm, caller concerned wiring issue, Spooner. 22:42, Fire Department responded.

Feb. 2

5:20 – Report of house cat frozen to road, Spooner; 6:24, cat brought to police department.

9:53 – Caller reported seeing smoke coming from porch, Minong; 10:02, officer advised no smoke showing but will remain on scene.

11:23 – Theft of space heater, coins from machines and magazines at laundromat, Spooner. Suspect caught on security camera and identified as thief.

11:44 – Vehicle in ditch, Minong.

14:11 – Report of theft, Shell Lake.

14:21 – Vehicle fire, Minong; 14:26, driver removed from vehicle and uninjured; 14:46, tow truck on route.

14:58 – Welfare check, Spooner; 15:39, person was fine.

16:25 – Report of semi truck on Highway 63 losing debris, Hayward; 16:43, driver given warning.

16:52 – Bail jumping, Spooner.

16:57 – Vehicle in ditch blocking traffic, Spooner; 17:02, unable to locate.

18:18 – Vehicle in ditch, Spooner; 18:20, caller advised no injury or damage to vehicle; 19:02, towing company en route.

18:28 - Fraud from scam call, Shell Lake.

18:28 – Vehicle in ditch, Spooner.

18:56 – Harassment via text messages, Spooner; 18:57, caller said vehicle parked outside residence; 19:05, vehicle gone, officer will do drive-by.

19:29 – Driver on road with no running lights, Minong.

19:36 – Sex offender report, Birchwood.

Feb. 3

0:09 – Car in ditch, Shell Lake. 0:15, EMS sent as precautionary; 0:27, no one in vehicle.

13:16 – Caller lost money to scam call, Shell Lake.

16:22 – Fire alarm at Spooner Middle School.

17:37 – Suspicious vehicle in RV lot, Minong; 17:58, unable to locate.

17:51 – Disorderly conduct, Spooner. 17:51, no weapons reported. 18:52, referral done.

18:01 – Building check, Spooner; 18:33, building secure.

19:31 – Vehicle driving without lights, Sarona. 19:42, unfounded.

19:38 – Deer dispatch call, Springbrook. 19:46, unable to locate.

Feb. 4

0:24 – Building check, caller noticed male walking around property on camera and no one supposed to be there, Spooner. 0:46, vehicle and tracks there.

0:27 – Disturbing the peace, Spooner.

5:28 – Alarm, Spooner.

10:25 – Criminal damage to property, brake lines cut, Springbrook. 11:24, too many tracks in driveway to determine suspect.

11:22 – Disorderly conduct at Spooner Middle School.

18:13 – Disorderly conduct, Spooner.

22:50 – Trespassing to residential property, Spooner.

23:00 – Vehicle accident, drove into trees, Stone Lake; 23:11, officers on scene.

23:32 – Disturbing the peace, loud party, Stone Lake. 23:46, officers in area.

Feb. 5

11:14 – Erratic driver, Spooner. 11:16, driver detained.

12:44 – Erratic driver, Spooner.

13:24 – Two-vehicle accident on County Highway F near Murphy Flowage, Birchwood, unknown injuries.

18:24 – Erratic driver, Spooner.

19:38 – Possible kidnapping by Uber driver, Swiss Chalet Road.

20:33 – Vehicle in ditch and trying to get out, Trego.

21:07 – Disorderly conduct, Minong, suspect left.

20:50 – Disorderly conduct with possible intoxication and not letting traffic get through, Shell Lake.

22:01 – Car vs. deer accident, no injuries, Spooner. 22:41, vehicle towed.

Feb. 6

1:27 – Missing person report, Stone Lake, person located.

6:03 – Building check for open garage door alarm, Spooner. 6:18, no tracks, appears to be OK.

6:25 – Building check at motel for garage door open, no lights on, Spooner.

7:38 – Civil dispute, neighbor blocking driveway, Sarona.

8:44 – Vehicle stuck, Spooner. 9:06, assistance on way.

9:14 – Vehicle accident in median, Spooner; 9:15, tow en route.

10:02 – Vehicle slide-in, Stone Lake. 10:06, assistance en route.

10:22 – Vehicle in ditch, Spooner. 11:06, assistance en route.

11:01 – Westbound traffic lights out and traffic backed up, Trego.

11:02 – Road hazard, Frog Creek.

12:08 – Fire alarm, Spooner, fire chief en route.

13:08 – Animal complaint of dog bite, Spooner.

17:34 – Cows in roadway, Spooner. 17:47, owner on scene.

20:01 – Theft from business, Spooner.

20:49 – Reckless driving and almost causing accidents, Shell Lake.

22:16 – Cows on highway, Spooner. 22:41, unable to locate.

Feb. 7

1:54 – Animal report, caller advised horses buried illegally on property, Shell Lake.

9:36 – Building check, front door open, Sarona. 10:04, tire tracks found, house appears abandoned.

12:23 – Accident with possible brake issues, Spooner.

15:27 – Domestic report at work, Minong.

15:27 – Disorderly conduct on bus, Spooner.

17:05 – Theft of personal property, Spooner.

19:45 – Welfare check, Minong.

