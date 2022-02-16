Log

This is a sampling of the 911 calls to the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office dispatch. Emergency medical calls are not included.

Feb. 8

8:55 – Criminal damage to property – fence broken, Stone Lake.

10:44 – Gas leak, Springbrook. 10:46, report of gas smell and hissing in house from tank. 10:46, hissing reportedly stopped. 11:04, no detection of gas in residence.

11:24 – Retail theft, Spooner. 11:28, suspects left. 11:35, unable to locate.

11:41 – Deer dispatch, Shell Lake.

14:37 – Harassment – pictures being put in mailboxes, Sarona.

15:27 – Welfare check, Spooner.

15:32 – Truck fire, Sarona. 15:37, vehicle fully engulfed. 15:50, owner located. 16:41, removal ordered.

18:24 – Drug paraphernalia, Minong.

19:35 – Disorderly conduct, Spooner.

19:39 – Suspicious person, Spooner. 19:41, reported out for a walk.

20:57 – Disorderly conduct, Shell Lake. 21:08, caller will not press charges.

22:45 – Disorderly conduct, Shell Lake. 22:54, everything OK.

Feb. 9

8:28 – Vehicle fire, Springbrook. 9:00, fire contained.

9:28 – One-vehicle rollover, Hayward. 9:29, advised caller out of vehicle, unknown injuries. 9:35, no medical needed. 9:50, warrant arrest. 10:36, vehicle towed.

12:13 – Vehicle offense, nearly ran off road, Trego.

15:08 – Box of screws reported in road, Spooner. 15:26, Highway Department en route. 15:50, screws removed.

16:06 – Vehicle in ditch, Hayward.

16:47 – Missing person report, Minong. 16:48, person located in Danbury.

17:45 – Car vs. deer, Spooner. 17:57, deer dispatched.

18:08 – Missing dog, Birchwood.

18:32 – Suspicious person in house, Sarona. 18:35, nothing reported missing or damaged. 18:53, made contact with person.

18:38 – Abandoned vehicle, Sarona. 18:46, vehicle unoccupied, note saying person hiking, no response to phone call. 19:13, made contact with owner. 22:32, vehicle removed.

19:37 – Suspicious person in town, Shell Lake. Suspect located, everything OK.

20:34 – Disorderly conduct with possible injuries, Minong. 21:51, neither party to press charges. 22:02, report of another fight with injuries, parties were separated and advised to stay away from each other.

23:17 – Stolen vehicle, Spooner.

Feb. 10

5:26 – Deer in northbound lane of Hwy. 53, Spooner. 5:39, removed.

6:00 – Car vs. deer, Shell Lake. 6:07, deer ran away, no need for dispatch.

8:54 – Welfare check, Sarona.

9:04 – Disorderly conduct at a school, Spooner. 9:50, student left building.

9:40 – Restraining order violation, Trego. 9:43, suspect left residence; 10:06, suspect taken into custody.

10:44 – Dog bite, Springbrook. 18:22, dog to be quarantined.

12:25 – Two-vehicle accident on Vine Street, Spooner; 12:29, one driver cited for failure to yield.

13:19 – Vehicular harassment on Hwy. 53/70, Spooner.

16:54 – Alarm, Minong; 17:08, canceled.

18:16 – Vehicle slide-ins on Hwy. 53/Shell Creek Rd., Minong. 21:13, vehicles pulled out.

18:53 – Civil dispute/theft of keys, Minong. 19:27, officers retrieved keys.

18:34 – Vehicle accident on Hwy. 53/Palmer Dr., Trego. 19:58, tow on scene.

19:19 – Vehicle in ditch on Hwy. 53/Lakeside Rd., Minong. 21:03, subjects assisted.

19:30 – Vehicle accident on Hwy. 53/63, Spooner. 19:57, tow on scene.

19:43 – Civil dispute, Minong. 20:18, suspect detained. 20:59, suspect placed in temporary custody.

21:49 – Vehicle in ditch on Hwy. 53/63, Spooner. 23:11, vehicle removed.

22:18 – Vehicle accident on Hwy. 53/River Rd., Trego. 22:52, vehicle removed.

22:40 – Vehicle stuck in driveway, Trego.

Feb. 11

0:11 – Vehicle slide-in in median, Minong.

1:44 – Accident of freightliner hauling a 12,000-pound load, Sarona. 1:47, towing company tried to pull out. 3:35, salt truck on scene. 4:55, semi out of ditch.

2:50 – Trespassing to property, Birchwood. 4:32, suspect out of driveway.

2:53 – Vehicle accident, Sarona.

4:39 – Disturbing the peace report, Shell Lake.

5:49 – Vehicle accident, Minong.

7:10 – Vehicle in ditch, Sarona.

7:49 – Vehicle in ditch, Sarona.

7:51 – Vehicle in ditch, Springbrook.

9:21 – Vehicle in ditch, Springbrook.

12:51 – Welfare check, Spooner.

13:03 – Trespassing to property, caller reported suspect carrying items, Birchwood. 13:38, no vehicle around.

13:15 – Vehicle accident in parking lot, Birchwood.

14:54 – Disorderly conduct at a health center, Spooner.

16:23 – Report of three hounds running on road, Trego. 16:26, unable to locate.

17:07 – Vehicle in ditch, Spooner.

17:44 – Bond violation, Shell Lake.

18:58 – Vehicle in ditch, Spooner.

19:21 – Welfare check, Minong. 21:52, vehicle and subject located.

21:05 - Suspicious person, Spooner. 21:13, suspect left.

Feb. 12

5:11 – Car vs. deer, Sarona.

7:35 – Disorderly conduct, Minong.

8:21 – Vehicle in ditch, Stone Lake.

14:11 – Welfare check, Birchwood.

16:01 – Vehicle rollover, no injuries, Birchwood.

20:06 – Fraud alert, Trego.

20:12 – Disorderly conduct, Trego.

23:56 – Vehicle in ditch, Sarona.

Feb. 13

0:08 – Fire, Spooner. 0:09, advised is intentional burn.

1:36 – Report of horses in road, Spooner.

5:44 – Burglary alarm, Spooner.

8:20 – Vehicle in ditch/property damage, Birchwood.

8:45 – Vehicle in ditch, Springbrook.

8:47 – Vehicle in ditch, Springbrook.

12:25 – Horse in distress, Spooner.

14:57 – Theft to business, Spooner.

18:09 – Vehicle in ditch, Birchwood.

18:47 – Erratic driver, Sarona.

20:13 – Suspicious vehicle at business, Shell Lake.

20:39 – Disorderly conduct, Birchwood. 21:19, suspects stopped en route.

Feb. 14

0:00 – Vehicle in ditch, Trego.

7:29 – One-vehicle rollover, Trego. 7:31, EMS and tow en route.

9:16 – Vehicle in snowbank, Hwy. 53/MM.

10:03 – Two-vehicle accident, Minong.

10:06 – Gas drive-off, Birchwood.

15:16 – Minor two-vehicle accident, Spooner.

15:55 – Subject cut off fingers with table saw, Trego. 16:39, LifeLink responded.

16:55 – Vehicle rollover, driver unable to get out, Spooner. 17:30, tow on scene.

18:12 – Building check, Spooner. 18:21, building secure.

20:05 – Disorderly conduct, Shell Lake.

