This is a sampling of the 911 calls to the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office dispatch. Emergency medical calls are not included.
Jan. 27
15:53 – Two-car accident. Driver was stopped at stop sign at North Main Street and Highway 48. Second driver was driving west on Highway 48 and was turning left to go south on Main Street when it struck the other vehicle. Second driver stated the sun was in her eyes.
Jan. 30
0:13 – Disorderly conduct, Spooner.
1:41 – Welfare check, Spooner. 2:31, made contact and advised all is good.
8:30 – Child custody dispute, Spooner.
11:11 – Fire alarm, Spooner. 11:16 asking for Spooner Fire to help reset.
11:16 – Panhandler at Speedy’s gas in Barronett. Gas station advised subject was not to be on the property from previous trespass complaint. 11:45 advised could not locate.
12:38 – Vehicle driving erratically, Shell Lake. 12:39, no officers in area.
15:04 – Caller locked keys in car with vehicle running, gave number to American Towing, Minong.
17:08 – Neighbor dispute of a camera pointing at their house, Minong.
17:29 – Semi driver advised he had to stop for break, Trego. Officer advised there is a place in Minong to park; Truck is off roadway with hazards on.
19:30 – Family dispute, Shell Lake.
22:10 – Caller advised SUV crashed into trees at M and D intersection, Birchwood, pulled out and continued south on M. Barron County was contacted. 22:44 officer advised vehicle ran over highway sign and a 4-foot billboard. 23:23 officer propped a sign up, requested notification for Highway Department. 23:23 advising insurance company.
