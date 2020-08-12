SHELL LAKE- After 131 years, the final issue of the Washburn County Register will be published on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The newspaper's office in Shell Lake closed on Monday, Aug. 10.
The actions are due to a growing financial burden which has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, the paper said in a news release.
"It's unfortunate in these unprecedented times to lose a quality paper like the Register. With its proud history of 131 years it has been part of the fabric of the community and provided valuable information and services for all," said Richard Lee, manager of the Inter-County Cooperative Publishing Association, which publishes the Register.
Lee said current subscribers will be mailed checks to reimburse them for the remaining time on their subscriptions.
The cooperative purchased the Register in 2004.
"As with many local newspapers across the country over the last few decades, the Register was faced with changing reader trends, rising costs of publication and a decline in advertising," the press release said. "Since 2004, about 12,800 newspapers have closed in the United States, 1,700 of them are weeklies. It is estimated 50 local newsrooms across the country have closed directly due to the pandemic, according to Poynter Institute for Media Studies."
In its final issue the Register will publish a look at the history of the Register, and readers' remembrances and comments are welcome and can be forwarded to Editor Gary King, editor@leaderregister.com.
King said that readers undoubtedly will ask if the Register will go online, and he said, "We can only say we are not making any plans to transition into the digital landscape at this time."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.